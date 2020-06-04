ODU AD on what football could look like in the Fall

NORFOLK (WAVY) — First basketball tournaments were canceled, then an entire spring season was lost.



Colleges throughout the nation are reeling from the effects of Covid 19, with more problems ahead and so many questions left unanswered.

While schools around the country and the state try and figure out what to do in the fall, Old Dominion Athletic Director Dr. Wood Selig says he deals with the unknown every day.



As far as football is concerned, trainers and medical professionals say at least six weeks are needed to get athletes in shape.

That would mean practice for Fall sports would need to begin three to four weeks from now in order for the season to start on time.



“Keep in mind, a lot of our athletes are reliant upon on-campus residence opportunities and dining,” Selig said. “So If we’re bringing kids back six weeks before a season, many of them need to live in an on-campus housing arrangement.”



The Monarchs are set to open the season Labor Weekend against Wake Forest.



While Selig would like to have 22,000 fans at S.B. Ballard Stadium, he knows that is not realistic.



“Is it going to be 4,500, is it going to be fifty percent, 11,000? We have have to find out what that number is going to be. How many students, parents, corporate sponsors, season ticket holders? Do you split the season in half and give half your season ticket holders one half and the other another half?”



So many logistics to work out and a lot of unanswered questions as await of sports in the Fall.





