NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters responded to a business fire early Monday.

Officials say they responded just before 3:30 a.m. for a kitchen fire at the NY Deli in the 900 block of Ivy Avenue.

The fire was marked under control a short time later. There were no injuries reported and no one was in the building at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.