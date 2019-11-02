NWS Confirms a tornado touched down in Chesapeake on Friday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Survey team with the National Weather Service found that a tornado had touched down in southern Chesapeake on Friday morning.

After investigating, the NWS says an EF1 tornado with max winds 90-95mph with a path width of 200 yards occurred in the area.

Many trees were down along with significant damage to a RV.

They add that only minor damage was done to other homes along the track.

The most widespread and significant damage of EF1 category

occurred near or along Dewald Rd where several large hardwood trees were uprooted and and a camper was destroyed. Some roof, shingle, and spouting damage to homes was also observed. The tornado then lifted prior to reaching route 168. Statement from the National Weather Service

There were no injuries or death reported due to the storm, officials say.

