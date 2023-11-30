NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk State University announced on Nov. 30 that the suspects for the murder of Jahari Deon George are now in custody.

The 20-year-old victim was a sophomore on the campus before he was shot in an off-campus shooting just after 11 p.m. on Sept. 3, police said. He was one of three victims killed in Norfolk in the span of 13 hours. The suspects are now identified and arrested, according to the school.

“The campus community is still mourning the loss of Mr. George, and we hope his family and the NSU community can find solace in knowing the individuals responsible will be brought to justice,” the university said, in their post.

The victim came from Maryland to attend the university, and was studying engineering.