NRHA says Diggs Town residents don’t need to worry about asbestos tape on vacant units

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Residents of the Diggs Town neighborhood reached out to 10 On Your Side after seeing “Danger: Asbestos” taped across a few homes.

“I’m trying to figure out why we’ve been living in these houses that has asbestos,” a woman said in a video she shared with 10 On Your Side. “It says danger, asbestos, these red signs up here. So why are we still living in asbestos housing?”

The Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority says residents have nothing to worry about.

Jenn Moore with the NRHA says crews cleared out all the asbestos in living spaces in 1993. However, there is still asbestos insulating the pipes in the attics of some units. Those attics are locked to residents and only accessible to NRHA employees.

Moore says by law, the contractor in charge of demolition has to post the asbestos signs since there is a chance the substance is in some attics.

Their next step is asbestos abatement, which gets rid of the asbestos in a specific, safe way, and then crews will demolish those units.

She says residents are not living with asbestos and do not have to worry.

However, if they do have questions about this process, they can attend their next community meeting which is Thursday night.