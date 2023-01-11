MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) – The National Park Service has several government contracts for businesses to bid on Cape Hatteras National Seashore and Fort Raleigh National Historic Site.

Interested businesses must bid through the System for Award Management, or SAM, at www.sam.gov.

The contract opportunities for Cape Hatteras National Seashore include:

Recreational Vehicle (RV) Sites and Utilities Park Service North Carolina , Ocracoke Village, Ocracoke, N.C. Site visit date: Jan. 19. Description: Construct ten RV sites and install utilities in an administrative area on Ocracoke Island. Bids due by noon Feb. 9. For more information contact Lara Wood . (Notice ID: 140P5523R0003)

, Ocracoke Village, Ocracoke, N.C. Site visit date: Jan. 19. Description: Construct ten RV sites and install utilities in an administrative area on Ocracoke Island. Bids due by noon Feb. 9. For more information contact . (Notice ID: 140P5523R0003) Stripe Oregon Inlet Parking Lot , Bodie Island, N.C. Site visit date: Jan. 12. Paint parking stripes in the Oregon Inlet boat ramp parking lot. Bids due by 5 p.m. Feb. 6. (Notice ID: 140P5323Q0003). For more information, contact Bill Leady .

, Bodie Island, N.C. Site visit date: Jan. 12. Paint parking stripes in the Oregon Inlet boat ramp parking lot. Bids due by 5 p.m. Feb. 6. (Notice ID: 140P5323Q0003). For more information, contact . CAHA 158701 Lighthouse Road Trail. Seeking sources for the purpose of conducting market research for a multipurpose paved trail between N.C. Highway 12 in Buxton and the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse. The National Park Service anticipates issuing a request for proposals in the summer of 2023. Responses due Jan. 25. For more information, contact Zaira Lupidi.

The contract opportunity for Fort Raleigh National Historic Site includes: