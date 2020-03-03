Not a natural ‘Hoo-dini’: Owl rescued from a ‘fowl’ situation

NEW KENT, Va. (WAVY) — First responders rescued an owl who found itself in a “fowl” situation in New Kent County on Monday.

The owl became tangled in fishing line and was found hanging upside down over the Chickahominy River. Not a natural “Hoo-dini,” the owl needed help getting freed from the line.

Crews from New Kent Fire Rescue, Cpt 501, Marine 501, and the New Kent County Sheriff’s Office didn’t let the owl wing it. They freed the bird from the line, and Animal Control took it to a treatment facility.

