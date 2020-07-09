Norwegian cruise ships docked in Hampton Roads spotted stretching their sea legs

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – If you see cruise ships in the water off the coast of Hampton Roads this week, a Port official confirms they are basically just stretching their sea legs.

Joe Harris with the Virginia Port Authority said the three Norwegian Cruise Ships that have been berthed at the Port of Virginia since May aren’t scheduled to leave the port officially until the end of this month, at the earliest.

The ships have called Hampton Roads their temporary home because of the coronavirus pandemic travel restrictions.

Chopper 10 got video of the “Spirit” in the open water near the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel on Wednesday.

Harris said the ships go out to sea every now and then to keep the engines running. They aren’t made to sit around.