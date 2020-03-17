Norwegian cruise ship to dock in Port of Virginia during coronavirus crisis

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norwegian cruise ship will be docked at the Port of Virginia for 30 days as the world responds to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Norwegian Cruise Line ship, named Bliss, has a 1,700-member crew but no passengers aboard. The crew members have all tested negative for COVID-19 but will be confined to the ship, according to a Port of Virginia news release.

Bliss has been in the Caribbean for two months.

It is one of many cruise ships that have sought temporary harbor in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The disease has infected thousands of people across the country.

Currently there are 67 positive cases of coronavirus in Virginia, and two people on the Peninsula have died from the disease.

Florida has also allowed several cruise ships to dock in ports around the state, saving money for companies that would burn fuel idling at sea, according to a news release.

“The cruise industry has been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 outbreak and this is one way we can help a member of the larger maritime industry,” Virginia Port Authority CEO and Executive Director John F. Reinhart wrote in a news release. “We have told the cruise industry that we stand ready to help, to the extent that we can. This vessel needs a home where it can get fresh water, restock food and service its systems. We’re happy to provide it a temporary place to call home.”

