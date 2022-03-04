Norview downs the dynasty, ends Princess Anne’s bid for 9th straight state title

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY)- The streak is over. Princess Anne’s near decade-long run as the Class 5 state champion has come to an end after losing to Norview on its home floor 40-34 on Friday night.

“The girls just know our motto is we believe,” said Norview head coach Jonathan Wilson. “We never doubted.”

The Cavaliers had won the last eight straight state championships. “. It’s a lot,” said Princess Anne head coach Darnell Dozier. “I don’t think nobody else will be able to match it for a while, but I think Norview played a good fourth quarter. They caught us off-guard a little bit, (they were) a little bit smarter than we are because they’re older than we are.

“No excuses. They beat us.”

GIRLS CLASS 5 STATE QUARTERFINALS:

Norview 40

Princess Anne 34

Kempsville 48

Menchville 81

GIRLS CLASS 4 STATE QUARTERFINALS:

Manor 53

Eastern View 48

Powhatan 52

King’s Fork 71

GIRLS CLASS 3 STATE QUARTERFINALS:

Brentsville District 64

Lakeland 69