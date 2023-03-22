CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA(WFXR) — Northside head coach Bill Pope is the Class 3 VHSL Boys Basketball Coach of the Year. Pope completed his 37th season leading the Vikings to a 29-1 record and a second state title with a 58-52 win over Hopewell. The only defeat on the schedule came against Cave Spring in the Region D finals. However, Pope’s Vikings made it to the finals with a 58-52 win over Cave Spring in the state semifinals. Pope picked up his 600th career win on January 4, with a 75-44 win over Salem.