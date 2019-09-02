Northern Virginia man dies in ocean off Cape Hatteras shore

FILE – This Aug. 24, 2011 file photo shows beachgoers at Cape Hatteras. N.C. The Cape Hatteras National Seashore makes up much of Hatteras Island, meaning there’s no development except in the seven villages _ Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, Buxton, Frisco and Hatteras. Vehicles are generally allowed on the beach, although not on the beaches in front of the villages during tourist season. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) — A 61-year-old died man while swimming in the Atlantic Ocean off of Cape Hatteras National Seashore on Sunday.

Officials say a 911 call was placed to Dare County Dispatch at 5:25 p.m. when a person saw the man in apparent distress out in the water near Hatteras Village.

The bystander attempted to rescue the man and brought him closer to shore to meet rescue personnel, officials say.

Officials say they attempted CPR, but it was too late.

A medical examination will determine the man’s official cause of death.

Officials say the victim was not using a flotation device and there was a high risk of rip currents forecast for most of the beach in the area.

The man was reportedly from Oak Hills, Virginia.

National Park Service Rangers, Hatteras Island Ocean Rescue, Dare County Emergency Medical Services and Dare County Sheriff Officers responded to the incident.

This is the second water-related fatality off Cape Hatteras National Seashore this year.