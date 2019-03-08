Northbound MMMBT will be closed in the overnight hours this weekend

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The northbound lanes of the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel will be closed from 12 a.m. – 5 a.m. Saturday and Sunday for maintenance.

I-664 north traffic will be detoured to Route 17 and the James River Bridge during the closures on March 9 and 10. The College Drive on-ramp to I-664 north will also be closed during these times.

VDOT says the closure is to allow crews to replace ceiling tiles in the northbound tube of the MMMBT.