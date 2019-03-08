Breaking News
Teacher missing off False Cape State Park after helping student struggling in the water

Northbound MMMBT will be closed in the overnight hours this weekend

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
mmmbt closure_1552073905295.jpg.jpg

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The northbound lanes of the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel will be closed from 12 a.m. – 5 a.m. Saturday and Sunday for maintenance.

I-664 north traffic will be detoured to Route 17 and the James River Bridge during the closures on March 9 and 10. The College Drive on-ramp to I-664 north will also be closed during these times.

VDOT says the closure is to allow crews to replace ceiling tiles in the northbound tube of the MMMBT. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10