Northam wants 3% raise for teachers, more funding for at-risk schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced his plan to invest $1.2 billion in K-12 education Monday morning, with a focus on teacher pay and other steps to close the achievement gap for disadvantaged students.

Northam is proposing a three percent salary raise for teachers and more funding for schools that would support the hiring of counselors and ESL instructional support.

“Students deserve quality public schools, no matter where they live,” Governor Northam said during his announcement at Huguenot High School in Richmond. “This budget provides extra funding to help close the achievement gap in high-need schools, especially in urban and rural Virginia. Every child should have access to a world-class education, and this budget advances that commitment.”

A Fall 2019 report revealed that 40 percent of Virginia’s public students are economically disadvantaged, and 13 percent are ESL students. Schools and districts that have higher numbers of disadvantaged students typically have trouble retaining teachers.

ESL is the term used for describing students that are learning English as a second language. Northam has proposed allocating $27.6 million to “increase the number of instructional positions.” $99.3 million will go toward increasing school counselors for each grade level.

Northam says the $140.4 million set aside to increase the “at-risk add-on” is the single largest increase in funding to help at-risk students in Virginia history.

Here’s the breakdown of his proposal:

$1.2 billion in total for K-12 education

$140 million for at risk schools in high poverty areas

A 3% teacher raise

Nearly $100 million for more school counselors

$27.6 million for more ESL teachers

$10.6 million for free/reduced lunch programs

$125 million in new “flexible funds” for local school districts

This proposal is part of Gov. Northam’s two-year budget. Northam will present his full budget on Tuesday.