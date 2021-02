Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during a COVID-19 briefing at the Capitol in Richmond, Va, Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Shipping company CMA CGM will keep its headquarters in Norfolk and expand its operations, adding 400 new jobs overall in the commonwealth.

Northam and CMA CGM officials made the announcement in a joint Zoom press conference on Thursday.

The company will also add a new incubator center in Northern Virginia to promote innovation.