Northam to finalize decision on Virginia’s reopening at 2 p.m. press conference

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/WAVY
) — Governor Ralph Northam is expected to officially announce this afternoon whether or not Virginia will enter ‘phase one’ of reopening. ‘Phase one’ is part of a three-phase plan called “Forward Virginia.”
Gov. Northam has said May 15 is a tentative date for businesses to reopen with limitations. During Monday’s briefing he said he was confident he’ll stick to the plan.
Here’s what ‘phase one’ would look like:
On Tuesday, Northam excluded northern Virginia from ‘phase one’ of the reopening plan by signing an executive order that allows localities to delay reopening by two weeks until May 29.
More: As Virginia reopens, those refusing to return to work could lose unemployment benefits
More: Clean teams, beach ambassadors and ‘parking lot restaurants’? Virginia Beach lays out plan to reopen
More: Kroger to end ‘hero pay’ for essential employees; local workers frustrated
WAVY will have Northam’s press conference on-air, here on WAVY.com and on our Facebook page at 2 p.m.