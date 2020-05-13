Northam to finalize decision on Virginia’s reopening at 2 p.m. press conference

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/WAVY

) — Governor Ralph Northam is expected to officially announce this afternoon whether or not Virginia will enter ‘phase one’ of reopening. ‘Phase one’ is part of a three-phase plan called “Forward Virginia.”

Gov. Northam has said May 15 is a tentative date for businesses to reopen with limitations. During Monday’s briefing he said he was confident he’ll stick to the plan.

Here’s what ‘phase one’ would look like:

Gov. Northam’s outline of ‘phase one’ of Virginia’s reopening

On Tuesday, Northam excluded northern Virginia from ‘phase one’ of the reopening plan by signing an executive order that allows localities to delay reopening by two weeks until May 29.

WAVY will have Northam’s press conference on-air, here on WAVY.com and on our Facebook page at 2 p.m.