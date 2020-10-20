Northam releases Virginia Roadmap to End Hunger in combating food insecurity amid pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Gov. Ralph Northam has released the inaugural Virginia Roadmap to End Hunger from the governor’s Children’s Cabinet.

It establishes a unified set of goals and strategies to prioritize food security during the current public health emergency and beyond.

The Virginia Roadmap to End Hunger lays out opportunities to reduce food insecurity in the Commonwealth, and critical next steps to develop policies, programs, and partnerships to benefit Virginia’s children and communities.

In Virginia and across the country, food insecurity rates are increasing, with an estimated 445,000 additional Virginians experiencing food insecurity because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 

Prior to the onset of this public health crisis, approximately 850,000 Virginians were food insecure, including 250,000 children. 

The Virginia Roadmap to End Hunger includes goals and strategies to: 

  • Expand child nutrition programs       
  • Increase participation in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Women Infant and Children (WIC) Program            
  • Increase nutrition support for seniors
  • Grow access to local food for schools and families
  • Strengthen connections between food access programs and the healthcare sector
  • Encourage food and agriculture investments in food deserts and marginalized communities
  • Amplify public awareness of hunger in Virginia and support information sharing across public and private sectors
  • Support community organizing to combat food insecurity and hunger

Learn more about the Virginia Roadmap to End Hunger here

