WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — A 100-mile stretch of yard sales was perched on either side of Highway 301 this past weekend.

Last Friday and Saturday, the 11th edition of the event attracted people searching for vintage treasures and second-hand deals. The Wilson County Fairgrounds participated in the sale with several vendors set up there.

“There’s such a wide variety of stuff … We’ve got some folks that are bringing out just old things that they’ve had, they considered antiques, there’s some furniture,” said Wilson County Fair Board President Mick Rankin.

