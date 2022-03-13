Wrong-way crashes less common, but typically more severe, NC experts say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Crashes caused by wrong-way drivers are less common than other types of crashes but are typically more severe, according to an NCDOT spokesperson.

Data from the North Carolina Department of Transportation shows 2020 had more wrong-way driver crashes on state freeways than any other year in at least two decades.

The 68 wrong-way driver crashes caused 82 injuries and 13 fatalities.

CBS 17 asked Duke Professor of Civil Engineering Emeritus Henry Petroski what makes wrong way crashes more severe than other types of crashes.

“If you’re going at let’s say 50 miles an hour, and you hit a wall, you hit a wall at 50 miles an hour, but if you’re going at 50 miles an hour and you hit a car coming at you at 50 miles per hour it’s like hitting a wall at 100 miles per hour,” Petroski said.

Driver Dave Pribula said a split-second swerve is how he missed being hit head-on by a wrong-way driver on Capital Boulevard late Friday morning in Wake Forest.

A car traveling north crossed the median into the southbound lane, according to Bill Crabtree, a spokesperson for Wake Forest.

“I just took the wheel spun it to the right, luckily there was no car alongside of me, and with the luck of God, I somehow avoided him,” Pribula said.

Pribula said the car behind him was hit. Crabtree said four people were taken to the hospital.

In Johnston County on Wednesday, three people died in a wrong-way crash. Authorities said the driver of a Toyota Tundra drove east in the westbound lanes, crashing head-on into a Dodge SUV.

Petroski said drivers have little time to react in these situations, the only option, is to try and swerve.

“Unfortunately, the odds are that both cars will turn the same way, in other words, they’ll continue on their collision course,” Petroski said.

He said intoxication, as well as the time of day, are two things that could play a role in drivers ignoring wrong way signs on roads.

An NCDOT spokesperson said the data for wrong-way driver crashes in 2021 isn’t finalized yet, but should be available in the coming weeks.