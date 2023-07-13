CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Workers were observed repairing the Fury 325 roller coaster at Carowinds on Tuesday.
Crews were spotted working on the track near where a support column cracked.
The theme park shut down the ride after a customer noticed a massive crack had opened up in one of the support columns. A new support column is set to arrive at the park this week.
Carowinds said Fury 325 is North America’s tallest, fastest, and longest giga coaster. Riders reach a peak height of 325 feet following a dramatic 81-degree drop.
The roller coaster can reach speeds of up to 95 mph.
State inspectors are still investigating how the ride cracked in the first place.