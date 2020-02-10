Woman’s body found inside burning Elizabeth City home

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – A woman was discovered dead inside a burning home in Elizabeth City early Monday morning.

The fire department arrived on scene in the 600 block of Southern Avenue just after 5:30 a.m. and observed smoke coming from the back of a residence.

Crews made entry and found Javona Jones on the floor. She was pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire and Jones’ death remains under investigation.

The Elizabeth City Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact them at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

