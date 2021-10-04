Woman wanted in North Carolina murder captured at Walmart in Georgia; son safe, Amber Alert canceled

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Camille Singleton, who was charged in connection with a Thursday murder in Clayton, North Carolina, was apprehended and arrested in Georgia Sunday morning, Clayton spokesperson Nathanael Shelton confirmed.

Singleton is wanted for the murder of 68-year-old Inita Gaither, according to a previous release from Shelton.

Gaither was found dead in a home along Crawford Parkway, which is just off of W. Main Street in Clayton. She was shot in the head with a handgun, according to the incident report.

Police Chief Greg Tart said the incident began as a welfare check call made by family around 4:30 p.m. Authorities said Gaither was related to Singleton.

Additionally, an Amber Alert was issued for Singleton’s 2-year-old son, Dior.

Singleton was taken into custody and her son was found safe in South Fulton, Georgia around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, according to police.

Officers were called about a suspicious person at a Walmart store at 1105 Research Center Atlanta Drive in South Fulton, police said.

“Officers made contact with the person inside the store, and her identity was confirmed as being Singleton,” South Fulton police said in a news release.

Dior Singleton was not harmed and is being placed with family members, the news release said.

Dior Singleton and his mom Camille Singleton. Photos from Clayton police

Singleton will be transported to the Fulton County Jail in Georgia pending extradition to North Carolina, South Fulton police said.

Michael Prunka and Patrick Zarcone contributed to this article.