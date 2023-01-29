PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a murder that happened early Sunday.

Deputies responded around 1:30 a.m. to the Pea Ridge area of the county. They found a man who was shot inside a home. He was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds. His name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

A suspect was quickly identified and a warrant for first-degree murder was obtained for Raven A Williams, 30, of Edenton. She was last seen traveling in a 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis, white in color, with the license plate KCW-5656. Williams is believed to have possibly fled to the Raleigh/Durham area.

Currently, the investigation is still ongoing, and more charges are pending. If spotted, deputies say not to approach her as she is considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information regarding the shooting and/or location of the suspect, please contact Lt. Investigator Guy Cayton at 252-793-2422 or contact NCSBI at 919-662-4500.