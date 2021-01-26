Woman shot and killed while sitting in vehicle at gas station in Ahoskie

AHOSKIE, N.C. (WAVY) — Authorities in Ahoskie, North Carolina, are investigating after a woman was shot and killed while sitting in a car at a gas station Friday.

Ahoskie Police Department Maj. Jimmy Asbell said the homicide happened around 8 p.m. Friday at a Sunoco gas station on NC Highway 42 west.

The gas station is past the Ahoskie Creek Bridge and is currently closed down, Asbell said.

Police have identified the woman at 38-year-old Patrice Matthews-Faison, a resident of Hall Siding Road.

Anyone with information should call call 252-332-5011 and ask for the investigating detectives, Detective Naomi Mizelle and Detective Sgt. Stephen White.

