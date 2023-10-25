GATES COUNTY, N.C (WAVY) — The Gates County Sheriff’s Office says a woman offered illegal drugs to deputies over the weekend.

Deputies were called to a disturbance on the 600 block of Daniels Road in Corapeake.

After checking out the disturbance, Deputies say the woman who called them, Bonnie Worthington, began to package up individual bags of illegal drugs for each of them.

Worthington was taken into custody and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

The Sheriff’s Office says the incident is still under investigation.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.