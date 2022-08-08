CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A woman has been arrested after leading authorities in Chesapeake and Currituck while driving a stolen vehicle.

The incident occurred Monday with the police pursuit beginning in Chesapeake. Deputies then took over pursuing the driver, later identified as Cierra Scott, for approximately 3 miles southbound on NC168 in Moyock. Authorities say Scott had fled from multiple agencies in Virginia prior to entering North Carolina.

The pursuit ended when Scott crashed into a ditch near the intersection of Survey Road and NC168. After crashing the stolen vehicle, Scott exited the vehicle wielding a knife at the deputies.

A patrol supervisor deployed his taser and incapacitated Scott while other units secured the arrest. Scott was then transported to the Currituck County Detention center and processed for felony flee to elude arrest, careless and reckless driving, possession of a stolen vehicle, no operator’s license, and assault with a deadly weapon.



She was also processed for felony charges from Chesapeake that stemmed from the pursuit before being turned over to the Currituck County Detention Center under a $75,000.00 secured bond.

Cierra Scott, August 8, 2022 (Courtesy – Currituck County Sheriff’s Office)