Woman last seen in Elizabeth City missing since Monday

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Police in Elizabeth City need your help to find a woman missing since Monday.

Officers say Angelique Hatch was last seen in the 200 block of North Poindexter Street where she works.

Police released a recent picture of her.

She has brown hair, is 5’6ft, around 130 lbs and she was last seen wearing a black shirt and black stretch pants.

Ms. Hatch does not drive.

If you see her or have any idea where she may be, please contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or Central Communications at (252) 331-1500.