AULANDER, N.C. (WNCT) — The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect after a woman was killed and another was injured late Monday night.

Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone M. Ruffin announced on the sheriff’s office Facebook page that they responded to 108 N. Commerce St. in Aulander at 11:51 p.m. Monday after Bertie County Communications got a call of a woman who had been stabbed. They found one woman in critical condition and another who was dead.

Investigators are in the early stage of this investigation. The N.C. State Bureau of Investigations has been called in to assist. Officials said more information would be released as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 794-5330.