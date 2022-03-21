CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A 43-year-old woman from Chowan County died in a crash Sunday evening.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the one-vehicle crash happened around 7:26 p.m. Sunday on Rocky Hock Road.

A 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling east on Rocky Hock Road at a “high rate of speed” when the driver lost control and hit a tree.

NC Highway Patrol said the vehicle was split in two between the front and back seats. The front part of the car came to a rest about 11 feet away from the rest of the vehicle.

Officials said it’s unknown if alcohol played a factor in the crash, but it was noted that there was no smell of alcohol at the scene.

The driver was identified as 43-year-old Joy Marie Nixon from Chowan County