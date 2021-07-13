Woman charged with murder in 51-year-old’s fentanyl overdose death in Camden County, NC

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Nearly a year after a 51-year-old woman died from a fentanyl overdose in Camden County, North Carolina, authorities have made an arrest in connection with her death.

On Tuesday, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office announced that Dory Maxine Harris, of Pasquotank County, had been arrested and indicted by a grand jury on a charge of second-degree murder by distribution.

Harris was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Albemarle District Jail. She was given a $250,000 secured bond.

According to the sheriff’s office, Harris is charged in connection with the death of Gladys Kirschner on July 27, 2020.

Deputies were called to a home on Holland Drive in the Bell Farms neighborhood in Camden County around 2:30 p.m. July 27, 2020. The original call was for a CPR in progress home death, officials said.

Authorities arrived to find Kirschner. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives said her death was caused by a fentanyl overdose.

During the course of the investigation, with the assistance of the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were led to Harris.

The case was taken to the district attorney and presented to the grand jury last week.

“Our thoughts continue to be with the victim’s family and we hope that our efforts have given them some semblance of peace,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.