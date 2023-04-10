DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – A woman has been arrested after she allegedly embezzled money from a local fire department in Dare County.

According to a Facebook post from the Dare County Sheriff’s Office, the office’s Criminal Investigation Division was contacted on Apr. 6 by the District Attorney’s Office about information they had obtained in a case.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It was determined that 40-year-old Nicole Manning had embezzled money from the Stump Point Fire Department on several occasions.

Officials say Manning was arrested without incident and was charged with three county of embezzlement. She had been placed under a $300,000 secured bond.