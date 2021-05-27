Woman accused of hitting protesters in Elizabeth City to appear in court Thursday

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The woman accused of hitting two protesters with her car in Elizabeth City is expected in court on Thursday morning.

Police arrested 41-year-old Lisa O’Quinn earlier this week. In a press release, police said she “struck two pedestrians who were peacefully protesting and exercising their constitutional rights.”

The incident happened at the intersection of Ehringhaus and Griffin Street around 6:45 p.m. Monday night and the women are expected to be OK.

One video shows O’Quinn striking the first woman, and another shows her hitting someone on a bike.

The two women were part of peaceful protests that have continued since the death of Andrew Brown Jr. On April 21, Brown was killed by Pasquotank deputies while they were serving an arrest warrant.

Pasquotank District Attorney Andrew Womble said the shooting was “justified” because Brown was in his car trying to get away, and deputies feared for their life.

The police department is also investigating to see if this is a hate crime.

Look for updates on the WAVY.com and WAVY News at Midday.