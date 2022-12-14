WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem State University’s chancellor released a statement on Wednesday in response to a video that has gone viral on social media.

Chancellor Elwood Robinson says school officials are aware of an incident involving a student and a law enforcement officer in a classroom.

Robinson says the university received a report of a disturbance in Carolina Hall, and a WSSU employee called for help after attempting to resolve the situation.

“Our staff is working diligently to ensure all resources are available, all processes are followed, and all grievances are addressed,” Robinson said. “While we would like to share all the details we have, under privacy laws (FERPA, personnel records) and to protect the process integrity, all information cannot be shared publicly. “We know you want immediate answers; however, the speed of our processes does not match the speed of social media.”

The full statement is provided below: