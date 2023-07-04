WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston Cup Museum is closing, and the owner says it’s because of a legal battle with the tobacco company ITG.

On Monday, the museum’s founder, William Spencer, posted the news on Instagram.

Spencer said the museum, located at 1355 N. Martin Luther King Jr., Drive in Winston-Salem, opened in 2005 “as a way to say ‘Thank You’ to R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company for their 33-year sponsorship of the Winston Cup Series and as a “gift” to the City of Winston-Salem to help preserve our unique place in NASCAR history.”

R.J. Reynolds debuted the Winston brand of cigarettes in 1954, and, in 1971, NASCAR launched the Winston Cup Series when the Winston brand became the title sponsor of NASCAR’s elite division, according to the history on the museum’s website. That sponsorship — and the Winston Cup Series — ended in 2003.

R.J. Reynolds later sold the brand, along with Salem and Kool, to Imperial Tobacco Group, now Imperial Brands, in June 2015.

“As everyone is fully aware, ITG has filed numerous lawsuits against me, my wife, our primary businesses, and the museum saying that ITG’s purchase of Winston Cigarettes from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company in 2015 somehow gave it ownership of Winston Cup history,” Spencer said. “They claim we are infringing on their ability to market their cigarettes to racing fans.”

Spencer and the museum have fought back against ITG for four years, including two lawsuits that were dismissed. The third lawsuit, Spencer said, is “exhaustingly ongoing.”

The founder said he determined that continuing the battle was not worth the cost, both materially and personally.

“For the time being, if you see any branding that says Winston Cup, Winston Cup Series, or Winston Cup Museum, please know that it is not affiliated with myself or any companies that I have ownership in. It will be ITG Brands using the Winston Cup to promote their cigarettes.”

Spencer’s full statement is included below.