Wildland fire in Dare County causes significant smoke near OBX

Wildland fire at Dare County bombing range March 8, 2022. (Photo courtesy: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in North Carolina)

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A wildland fire in Dare County caused a smell of smoke on the Outer Banks and surrounding areas Tuesday.

The fire was still being contained as of 5 p.m., but N.C. Forest Service officials expected rain Tuesday night would help put out the fire.

The Roanoke Island Volunteer Fire Department said the fire was at the Dare County Bombing Range. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in North Carolina posted on Facebook saying the fire was on the northern portion of the Dare range with some minor extension onto Alligator River Refuge.

Refuge firefighters and equipment were assisting the N.C. Forest Service.

A photo shared by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in North Carolina showed billowing smoke on the mainland that could be seen from the Virginia Dare Bridge.

“Thankfully, with forecast weather, we do not expect the fire to present much additional threat to refuge habitats and facilities,” U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in North Carolina wrote.

The Dare County Bombing Range is a training range for F-15E aircraft crews from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base and the primary backyard range for F/A-18 squadrons operating out of Naval Air Station Oceana.

The Air Force and Navy work together to protect the land at the site, which includes forested wetlands important to species such as the red-cockaded woodpecker, red wolf, and area-sensitive songbirds, according to a military fact sheet.