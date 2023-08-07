COROLLA, N.C. (WAVY) – The Corolla Wild Horse Fund says one of their wild mares, Cora Mae, was euthanized after being struck by a vehicle over the weekend.

Veterinarians at the scene confirmed that the collision on Saturday broke Cora Mae’s tibia in multiple places, so the decision was made to have her humanely euthanized.

The vehicle’s driver notified authorities when the crash occurred.

“This was truly a terrible accident and all parties involved are devastated,” the fund said. “We ask that people please be respectful as all of us – including the driver of the vehicle – cope with this loss.”

Cora Mae was in her teens and was one of the top-producing mares in the area, the fund says. She foaled many offspring, including Liberty, Valor, Riptide, Bravo and Cosmos.

Her foal Cosmos turns a year old on September 15, 2023. The organization stated that while he is old enough to live on his own, this is not how they would want him to be weaned from his mother.

The loss of Cora Mae comes just a few weeks after another horse, Thicket, was hit by a car in the same area.

This area of the Outer Banks is well-known for its wild horse population, and the Corolla Wild Horse Fund’s mission is to protect these horses in the face of increasing development in their habitat.

