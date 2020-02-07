Weather service confirms tornado touched down in Gates County

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Gates County officials say they have been busy cleaning up Friday following Thursday afternoon and evening storms.

Now, the National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down Thursday, causing some of that damage.

Winds were estimated at 85 mph in the tornado’s path.

Tornado Confirmed: An EF-0 Tornado touched down in Gates County, NC yesterday (2/6/2020) afternoon. The max wind speed for the tornado was estimated to be 85 mph with mainly tree damage along its path. For the full write-up on this tornado, visit: https://t.co/gkJDvof6ub pic.twitter.com/FMajV3HwH0 — NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) February 7, 2020

The director of emergency management in Gates County says they got between 20 and 30 calls for service for downed power lines and trees — some of those trees also fell on homes.

Most of that damage came from downed trees.

Residents and crews were out much of the day Friday cleaning up debris.

Gates County Emergency Management said there were 1,600 without power by 9 p.m. Thursday. There were more than 23 reports of damage.

The department posted a map showing a 16-mile “swath” of damage reports through the county.