Wealth of talent: UNC’s highest NFL draft picks since 1970

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — With the NFL draft only a few weeks away, Stacker.com and Pro Football Reference have been taking a blast from the past.

Each year, the college draft serves as a source of renewal to professional football and a testament to the quality of college programs nationwide. With the 2022 NFL draft set to take place April 28-30 in Las Vegas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest NFL draft picks from the North Carolina Tar Heels using data from Pro Football Reference. Ties were broken by the most recent year drafted.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest NFL draft picks from East Carolina on Monday, N.C. State on Tuesday, Duke on Wednesday and Wake Forest on Thursday.

Thomas Smith (AP photo)

#20. Thomas Smith (DB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #28 overall in 1993

– Drafted by: Buffalo Bills

– Years as a starter in NFL: 7 (0 Pro Bowls)

#19. Brian Blados (T)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #28 overall in 1984

– Drafted by: Cincinnati Bengals

– Years as a starter in NFL: 4 (0 Pro Bowls)

#18. Harris Barton (T)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #22 overall in 1987

– Drafted by: San Francisco 49ers

– Years as a starter in NFL: 10 (1 Pro Bowls)

#17. Don McCauley (RB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #22 overall in 1971

– Drafted by: Baltimore Ravens

– Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (0 Pro Bowls)

#16. Marcus Jones (DE)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #22 overall in 1996

– Drafted by: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

– Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (0 Pro Bowls)

#15. Ebenezer Ekuban (DE)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #20 overall in 1999

– Drafted by: Dallas Cowboys

– Years as a starter in NFL: 5 (0 Pro Bowls)

#14. Vonnie Holliday (DE)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #19 overall in 1998

– Drafted by: Green Bay Packers

– Years as a starter in NFL: 9 (0 Pro Bowls)

#13. Donnell Thompson (DE)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #18 overall in 1981

– Drafted by: Baltimore Ravens

– Years as a starter in NFL: 11 (0 Pro Bowls)

Brian Simmons (UNC Sports Information photo)

#12. Brian Simmons (LB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #17 overall in 1998

– Drafted by: Cincinnati Bengals

– Years as a starter in NFL: 8 (0 Pro Bowls)

#11. Quinton Coples (DE)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #16 overall in 2012

– Drafted by: NY Jets

– Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (0 Pro Bowls)

#10. Ethan Horton (TE)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #15 overall in 1985

– Drafted by: Kansas City Chiefs

– Years as a starter in NFL: 5 (1 Pro Bowls)

Robert Quinn (AP photo)

#9. Robert Quinn (DE)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #14 overall in 2011

– Drafted by: St. Louis Rams

– Years as a starter in NFL: 9 (3 Pro Bowls)

#8. Eric Ebron (TE)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #10 overall in 2014

– Drafted by: Detroit Lions

– Years as a starter in NFL: 4 (1 Pro Bowls)

#7. Greg Ellis (DE)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #8 overall in 1998

– Drafted by: Dallas Cowboys

– Years as a starter in NFL: 12 (1 Pro Bowls)

#6. Jonathan Cooper (G)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #7 overall in 2013

– Drafted by: Arizona Cardinals

– Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (0 Pro Bowls)

#5. Ryan Sims (DT)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #6 overall in 2002

– Drafted by: Kansas City Chiefs

– Years as a starter in NFL: 3 (0 Pro Bowls)

#4. Ken Huff (G)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #3 overall in 1975

– Drafted by: Baltimore Ravens

– Years as a starter in NFL: 8 (0 Pro Bowls)

Julius Peppers (AP photo)

#3. Julius Peppers (DE)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #2 overall in 2002

– Drafted by: Carolina Panthers

– Years as a starter in NFL: 16 (9 Pro Bowls)

#2. Mitchell Trubisky (QB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #2 overall in 2017

– Drafted by: Chicago Bears

– Years as a starter in NFL: 4 (1 Pro Bowls)

Lawrence Taylor (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)

#1. Lawrence Taylor (LB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #2 overall in 1981

– Drafted by: NY Giants

– Years as a starter in NFL: 13 (10 Pro Bowls)