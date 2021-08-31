Water service interruption expected at some Cape Hatteras National Seashore facilities on Ocracoke Island

OCRACOKE ISLAND, N.C. (WAVY) — There will be an interruption in water service on Wednesday at some Cape Hatteras National Seashore facilities on Ocracoke Island.
Cape Hatteras National Seashore made the announcement Tuesday that the interruption would happen due to a water line leak in the northern region of Ocracoke Village.
Water service won’t be available from about 6 a.m. until late afternoon Wednesday at the following spots:
- Ocracoke Campground
- Ocracoke Beach Access
- Ocracoke Island Airport
- Fish cleaning station and dump station on Devil Shoals Road
Portable toilets will be at the campground for use as the water line repair is underway.
Potable water and flushable toilets are also available at Ocracoke Island Discovery Center in Ocracoke Village.
Campground and beach visitors should ensure they have enough water on hand ahead of time to stay hydrated throughout the day.
