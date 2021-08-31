Water service interruption expected at some Cape Hatteras National Seashore facilities on Ocracoke Island

FILE – In this Aug. 12, 2020 file photo, water flows from a showerhead in Portland, Ore. President Joe Biden’s administration is reversing a Trump-era rule approved after the former president complained he wasn’t getting wet enough because of limits on water flow from showerheads. Now, with a new president in office, the Energy Department is going back to a standard adopted in 2013, saying it provides plenty of water for a good soak and a thorough clean. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

OCRACOKE ISLAND, N.C. (WAVY) — There will be an interruption in water service on Wednesday at some Cape Hatteras National Seashore facilities on Ocracoke Island.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore made the announcement Tuesday that the interruption would happen due to a water line leak in the northern region of Ocracoke Village.

Water service won’t be available from about 6 a.m. until late afternoon Wednesday at the following spots:

Ocracoke Campground

Ocracoke Beach Access

Ocracoke Island Airport

Fish cleaning station and dump station on Devil Shoals Road

Portable toilets will be at the campground for use as the water line repair is underway.

Potable water and flushable toilets are also available at Ocracoke Island Discovery Center in Ocracoke Village.

Campground and beach visitors should ensure they have enough water on hand ahead of time to stay hydrated throughout the day.