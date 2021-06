AVON, N.C. (WAVY) — A boil water advisory is in effect in Avon through 3 p.m. Monday after a water main break caused problems with the town’s water system.

The main break along Highway 12 has since been repaired, but there’s a “potential” for contamination, officials say. Residents are being asked to boil water used for drinking, cooking, etc. in the meantime.

If there are no problems, the advisory will be lifted at 3 p.m. Monday.