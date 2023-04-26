CURRITUCK, N.C. (WAVY) – Water services have been temporarily shut off at Sandcastle and High Dune loop, due to a water line break in Corolla.
County staff is currently working on an emergency repair.
Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.
