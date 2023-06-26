WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — FOX8 has obtained shocking footage of a ring of fire being made during a ‘street takeover’ at a Winston-Salem Food Lion.

According to Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons, this happened on Friday and Saturday night.

This all took place at the Food Lion on 10478 NC 109/Thomasville Road in Winston-Salem.

Sheriff Simmons said that law enforcement was “caught off guard” on Friday but was ready and shut it down quickly on Saturday.

As can be seen in the video, a ring of fire was formed by a car doing a donut. Sheriff Simmons says the fire was created with lighter fluid and put out quickly.

Many people were detained no one has been charged at this time. Simmons says that there was a two-agency response between Davidson County and Forsyth County deputies.

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough and Sheriff Simmons will decide whether or not to charge anyone in relation to the weekend’s events.

Takeovers typically involve “flash mobs” of hundreds of spectators and several cars that arrive in a coordinated manner at specific intersections, or even interstates, and blocking traffic to speed and show off dangerous stunts like drifting, according to KTLA. As vehicles turn and screech through intersections, spinning dangerously close to cheering crowds, the stunts are often filmed by onlookers and posted on social media — which police say generates even more interest in the illegal activity.