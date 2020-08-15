WATCH: Possible waterspout in Elizabeth City Friday evening

North Carolina

ELIZABETH CITY, Va. (WAVY) — A video submitted by a WAVY viewer shows a possible waterspout near Elizabeth City, North Carolina, Friday evening.

WAVY News Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson says the weather event appeared to be a waterspout.

The National Weather Service issued several flood advisories and flash flood warnings for parts of southeastern Virginia Friday, but had not confirmed as of Friday evening that there was a waterspout in the Elizabeth City area.

  • Intersection of Halstead Boulevard Ext and Forest Park Road, looking toward the south. Elizabeth City, NC, about 4:45 p.m. (Photo courtesy: Tonya Pace Lupton)
