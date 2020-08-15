ELIZABETH CITY, Va. (WAVY) — A video submitted by a WAVY viewer shows a possible waterspout near Elizabeth City, North Carolina, Friday evening.
WAVY News Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson says the weather event appeared to be a waterspout.
The National Weather Service issued several flood advisories and flash flood warnings for parts of southeastern Virginia Friday, but had not confirmed as of Friday evening that there was a waterspout in the Elizabeth City area.
Latest Posts:
- WATCH: Possible waterspout in Elizabeth City Friday evening
- Great-aunt of slain 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant speaks out: ‘My heart’s broken’
- Over $470k donated after North Carolina boy fatally shot at point-blank range while playing
- Virginia Parole Board under fire for releasing convicted killer, family member fighting back
- Northam reveals ‘key priorities’ for Virginia General Assembly special session on Tuesday