GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Gates County Sheriff’s Office says parts of the county were hit hard by storms that passed through Thursday afternoon.

Eure and Gatesville were hit the hardest. There were large pine trees down, some downed power lines and damage to residential roofs.

Crews are working to restore power, the sheriff’s office said around 7:30 p.m.

A Dominion outage map showed at least 200 customers were without power as of 8 p.m.

NOTE: Viewer video courtesy Lisa Shaw