ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A U.S. Coast Guard air crew from Elizeabeth City medevaced an injured man from a ship about 20 miles south of Hatteras Island Tuesday.

The Coast Guard said the man, a crew member aboard the Titania, had cuts on his body and possibly a concussion.

An engineer on the ship said they found the man semi-conscious on the deck of the ship near a lathe he was operating.

The injured man was taken to Greenville Pitt Memorial Hospital in Greenville.