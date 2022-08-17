A man wanted from Suffolk was arrested in Gates County. (Photo Courtesy: Gates County Sheriff’s Office)

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – A man wanted out of Suffolk was arrested early Tuesday morning in Gates County.

According to a Facebook post, Gates County Deputies were conducting a traffic stop on August 16 around 4:20 a.m. on NC 137 and Corner High Road. During the traffic stop, deputies were advised by Gates County Communications that one of the men in the vehicle, Patrick Dane Bosely, was wanted out of Suffolk.

Patrick Bosley (Photo Courtesy: Gates County Sheriff’s Office)

Timothy Falcone (Photo Courtesy: Gates County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies also found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Bosely was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter DUI, with additional charges pending.

The driver of the vehicle, Timothy Ray Falcone, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and no operator’s license.