Wanted man arrested in Gates Co., charged with assault, making threats to law enforcement

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man who was wanted by authorities in Gates County was arrested following a recent assault incident.

According to the Gates County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Tarkington reportedly assaulted his girlfriend and threatened the Sheriff’s Office’s Sheriff Campbell and one sergeant during an incident Thursday night.

Authorities have been the lookout for Tarkington since the incident.

Saturday morning, authorities posted that Tarkington has been arrested and charged with assault on a female and communicating threats to law enforcement.

