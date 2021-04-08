4 taken to hospital after adverse reactions to J&J vaccine at PNC Arena clinic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Four people were taken to the hospital after suffering adverse reactions to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine during a clinic at PNC Arena.

According to Wake County health officials, 18 people in total were evaluated. The remaining 14 had “minor reactions” and were treated on site.

Wake County halted administering COVID-19 vaccines at the PNC Arena on Thursday following the report.

County health officials are consulting with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services before proceeding.

Wake County said 2,300 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were administered Thursday at the PNC Arena clinic.

“Currently the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are analyzing the vaccine lot and expect to issue guidance within the next two hours,” Wake County said. “Wake County is committed to providing safe community clinics, and it’s thanks to the 15-minute observation period adhered to at these sites that staff was able to provide immediate care.”

Wake County said less than two hours worth of appointments were left when the clinic was closed.

Those with appointments were offered the Pfizer vaccine or the ability to reschedule once the evaluation is completed.

A mass vaccination site in Colorado closed early on Wednesday afternoon after people started having adverse reactions to the Johnson & Johnson shot.

Centura Health said Wednesday night that 11 patients experienced the reactions after receiving an injection at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City.

Medical staff on site determined two individuals required additional observation and out of an abundance of caution, they were transported to nearby hospitals.

Earlier, the company told Nexstar station KDVR that 0.8 percent of patients — or 13 people out of an estimated 1,700 — who received the vaccine experienced adverse reactions.

