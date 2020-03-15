Volunteers needed in North Carolina to help pack emergency food boxes in response to COVID-19

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Food Bank of the Albemarle is requesting volunteers to help pack emergency food boxes to distribute on Monday.
They will be packing 1,000 boxes of food for those in need as a result of the coronavirus.
There are two shifts to volunteer for on Sunday, March 15 which run from 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and from 12:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
The meeting location will be at the Food Bank of the Albemarle on 109 Tidewater Way in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.
The food bank asks that you wear closed-toed shoes only.
Latest News
- Kroger stores to change hours due to coronavirus outbreak
- Walmart modifies store hours to accommodate customers and employees
- Suffolk’s Neighborhood Harvest will deliver fresh produce to residents during pandemic
- Portsmouth fire crews respond to fire on Long Point Blvd.
- Police investigate fatal crash on Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel