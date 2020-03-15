Volunteers needed in North Carolina to help pack emergency food boxes in response to COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – MAY 01: Canned tomatoes line the shelves of a pantry at the SF-Marin Food Bank on May 1, 2014 in San Francisco, California. Food banks are bracing for higher food costs and an increased demand for food from the needy as food prices are skyrocketing due to a reduction in food […]

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Food Bank of the Albemarle is requesting volunteers to help pack emergency food boxes to distribute on Monday.

They will be packing 1,000 boxes of food for those in need as a result of the coronavirus.

There are two shifts to volunteer for on Sunday, March 15 which run from 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and from 12:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The meeting location will be at the Food Bank of the Albemarle on 109 Tidewater Way in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

The food bank asks that you wear closed-toed shoes only.

