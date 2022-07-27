STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Virginia man died Tuesday afternoon after his SUV ran off Interstate 40, flipped and crashed into several trees west of Statesville, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 4:50 p.m. on July 26 on westbound I-40 near Stamey Farm Road.

A Subaru Outback driven by 67-year-old Rodney Steve Forner was traveling west when the SUV ran off the road to the right, went down an embankment, overturned and struck several trees, officials said.

Forner, of Wirtz, Virginia, died at the scene.

Troopers said their initial investigation indicated that neither impairment nor speeding were contributing factors in the crash.

One westbound lane of I-40 was closed for around three hours Tuesday evening.